|
31.05.2024 13:00:00
This Could Spell Trouble for SoundHound AI Stock
It has been a great year for tech stock SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN)stock, which more than doubled in price thus far in 2024. But recently, it has been seeing some apprehension from investors. In the past three months, SoundHound's stock has fallen by more than 25%.And this recent dip in price could be just the start of a much larger sell-off. Investors who are bullish on the company's prospects due to Nvidia's backing and investment in the company may want to think twice about whether the stock is worth buying at these levels. There's a recent development in the tech world that could sour growth investors even more on SoundHound's future.SoundHound AI uses artificial intelligence (AI) to help create a conversational experience between users and technology. Whether that's in drive-thrus or inside vehicles, making hands-free access easier, investors see the stock as a big AI play, especially with Nvidia appearing to be a believer in the business.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
