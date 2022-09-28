|
28.09.2022 13:45:00
This Crypto Is Massively Pumping Right Now, But Is It Safe to Buy?
One of the hottest cryptocurrencies right now is XRP (CRYPTO: XRP). It's up more than 30% over the past seven days, and approximately 50% since mid-June, when it was trading at just $0.30. Across social media, the "XRP Army" is mobilizing, with supporters convinced that this former crypto darling is on the cusp of a new bull cycle. So what's all the excitement about? There is growing speculation that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will finally settle its long-standing case against XRP sometime in mid-November. All signs now suggest that the ruling will be favorable for XRP, and that's why XRP is pumping right now.The fundamental question in the SEC case is whether XRP is a security or a crypto. In its December 2020 lawsuit, the SEC claimed that XRP is a security, despite all signs seeming to suggest that XRP is a crypto. The general consensus now is that, if an asset can be shown to be a simple replacement for a traditional fiat currency (e.g. the dollar), then it is not a security. However, if an asset constitutes an "investment contract" in which people are investing money in a common enterprise with the reasonable expectation of making a profit together, then it is a security. If XRP is considered to be a security, then it would be bad news and XRP could be facing huge fines or penalties. However, if XRP is considered to be a crypto, then this could finally clear the way for the future growth of its Ripple payment network.Continue reading
