This Crypto Is Surging Again Today, Now Up 50% Over the Past 2 Days

One of the best-performing cryptocurrencies once again today, Aptos (CRYPTO: APT), has continued its feverish search for greater near-term highs. As of 1:30 p.m. ET, this Layer 1 blockchain project saw its APT token soar 7.3% over the past 24 hours. This brings the token's two-day gains to more than 50%, far exceeding those of most top-100 tokens over that time frame.Much of this move appears to be tied to excitement around this relatively new blockchain network's ability to process transactions at the fastest rate in the crypto sector. In order for crypto to go mainstream, it will be important for long-term investors to see achievements like this.Interestingly, development appears to be picking up on Aptos, with automated market maker PancakeSwap tapping Aptos for a key deployment. Notably, a proposal that appears very likely to pass (99% of token holders voting in favor) aims to build on this deployment on Aptos.Continue reading