This Crypto Stock Is a True Trailblazer: Find Out Why

The cryptocurrency landscape can be a bit of an enigma. With legacy tokens such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) or Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), newly popular protocols such as Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), and meme coins like Doge (CRYPTO: DOGE), it can be daunting for investors to keep up with the rising number of crypto applications.Some investors spend countless hours sifting through new non-fungible tokens (NFT) projects and reading whitepapers, hoping to identify the next big crypto play.Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) recently reported its full-year 2021 results, which included several interesting and potentially bullish catalysts. It's a 10-year-old "overnight success," and the company is proving why it is a leader powering crypto investing. An investment in its stock could broaden your exposure to many aspects of the crypto industry, not just an individual coin or project.