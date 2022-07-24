|
24.07.2022 13:07:00
This Crypto Trading for Less Than $1 Just Partnered With Disney
As part of a bigger strategic push to reinvent itself for the future of entertainment, Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) recently accepted Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) into its highly prestigious Accelerator program for 2022. Polygon -- already one of the top Layer 2 blockchain networks worldwide -- will be joined by five other companies to explore a full range of non-fungible token (NFT), augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and artificial intelligence (AI) experiences. This new partnership could be a huge long-term win for Polygon, so it's perhaps no surprise that MATIC has been heading higher on the breaking news.The biggest upside for Polygon at the outset of the new partnership will likely come from Walt Disney's growing push into the world of NFTs. Walt Disney has been under increasing pressure from shareholders and Wall Street for not doing more in the space. So, they launched a line of Spider-Man NFTs in 2021 and followed that up with a barrage of NFT collections in 2022, including NFTs related to Mickey Mouse, Star Wars, and "Disney villains."Needless to say, these NFT collections were no-brainers for Disney and a perfect way to leverage its considerable intellectual property. Now just imagine if Polygon becomes the blockchain of choice for Disney every time it decides to issue a new NFT collection featuring a well-known character.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
