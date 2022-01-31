This Crypto Will Be the Solana of 2022

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The year 2021 was the year of Solana. This dynamic cryptocurrency soared more than 11,000% as more and more investors decided to invest. And developers flocked to the blockchain. They increased by almost five to nearly 900, according to Electric Capital's recent developer report.Now, some investors are looking for the next Solana. By that, I mean a cryptocurrency that is set to make gains in value, developers, and general use. And the crypto that may follow in Solana's footsteps is Algorand (CRYPTO: ALGO). This player climbed 416% last year. And the number of developers on the platform increased to about 200 from a little more than 50 a year earlier, the Electric Capital data show. So, Algorand clearly is starting to pick up speed. Why do I think it may become as popular as Solana? Let's find out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading