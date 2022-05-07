|
07.05.2022 13:45:00
This Crypto Will Be the Solana of 2022
Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) was one of the hottest cryptocurrencies of 2021, emerging from relative obscurity and evolving into a crypto that Bank of America called "the Visa of the digital asset ecosystem" by January 2022. Despite being down from the lofty highs it hit in November 2021, Solana boasts a $27 billion market cap, making it the eighth-largest cryptocurrency by valuation. Solana got to that point on the back of a war chest of venture capital funding, a wave of development and apps with a passionate community of users behind them, and low fees combined with high transaction speeds. NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO: NEAR) is a cryptocurrency that also enjoys many of these same hallmarks and thus looks like it could become the "Solana of 2022."Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
