This Crypto Will Be the Solana of 2022

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Fresh off the long-awaited upgrade to proof of stake, known as The Merge, many crypto investors likely think Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) possesses the most potential for lucrative returns in the coming years.While that thinking isn't necessarily wrong, there is one benefactor of The Merge not named Ethereum. Known as a Layer 2 blockchain, Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) is in a position to directly benefit from Ethereum's transition to proof of stake. As a Layer 2 blockchain, and more specifically a sidechain, Polygon works with Ethereum to make transactions on the blockchain cheaper and faster for users. Since becoming one of the most popular blockchains in the last few years, Ethereum's network has been plagued with congestion that causes speeds to trickle to a near standstill and fees to skyrocket at times. Continue reading