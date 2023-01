This Crypto Will Be the Solana of 2023

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

One of the most highly touted cryptos to debut in 2022 was Aptos (CRYPTO: APT), a Layer 1 blockchain network that some were calling "the next Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH)" and "the next Solana (CRYPTO: SOL)" right out of the gate. The token came with a world-class developer team, tremendous hype, and hundreds of millions of dollars in venture capital financing. Unfortunately, Aptos arrived in the crypto market on Oct. 19 -- just days before the meltdown of FTX (CRYPTO: FTT). Add in the fact that much of its venture financing came from former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, and you can see why traders dropped the token like a hot potato. Aptos made its debut at $9, hit a high of $10.25 within its first week, and then fell as low as $3.07 before the end of the year. So what can we expect from Aptos in 2023?Continue reading