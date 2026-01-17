:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
17.01.2026 10:52:00
This Cryptocurrency Could Be One of the Best to Own in 2026
The best cryptos to own in 2026 are ones that will benefit from major real world blockchain adoption. The growth of stablecoins and real-world asset (RWA) tokenization mean a large number of financial transactions could start to move on chain in the coming years.Smart-contract -- or programmable -- cryptos like Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) could grow exponentially if tokenization takes off. It is one of the top 10 cryptos by market cap that stands out for its processing capabilities. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
