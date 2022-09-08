This Cryptocurrency Surged Ahead of Ethereum's Upcoming 'Merge.' Is Now the Time to Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Ethereum's (CRYPTO: ETH) long-awaited Merge, a major system revamp, is expected to occur between Sept. 10 and Sept. 20 and will -- according to the blockchain's co-founder -- most likely occur between Sept. 13 and Sept. 15. The final upgrade of the blockchain before that can happen is already underway.The Merge will make some huge upgrades to the network. And interestingly, as investors gear up for this event, the price of another cryptocurrency has surged, apparently in response to it.Earlier this week, the price of Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC) shot up by about 25%, although it then lost the majority of that bounce, then fluctuated some more. As of mid-afternoon Wednesday, it was up by about 12% for the week.Continue reading