06.10.2022 11:45:00
This Cybersecurity Stock Can Help Your Portfolio Now and in the Future
A bear market can bring down prices on all stocks, but that doesn't mean investors should buy all stocks when they dip. Warren Buffett -- one of the most successful investors of all time -- once said that you could see who's been swimming naked when the tide goes out. In other words, a bear market can expose weak companies -- some may never again approach their former highs.Cybersecurity company CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) has felt the carnage; the stock has fallen nearly 40% from its peak. However, don't let fear freeze you in your tracks. This is a stock to buy the dip on; here is why it can help your portfolio in the short and long term.A long-term investor should celebrate when a business keeps getting stronger, but the share price keeps falling. The stock market can be pretty irrational in the short term. Simply put, Wall Street is scared now, and investors are selling. CrowdStrike has been no different; shares are down 40% from their high, and the stock's price-to-sales (P/S) ratio is near its lowest point outside of the COVID-19 market crash in 2020.Continue reading
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|11,70
|1,74%