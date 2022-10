This Cybersecurity Stock Can Help Your Portfolio Now and in the Future

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A bear market can bring down prices on all stocks, but that doesn't mean investors should buy all stocks when they dip. Warren Buffett -- one of the most successful investors of all time -- once said that you could see who's been swimming naked when the tide goes out. In other words, a bear market can expose weak companies -- some may never again approach their former highs.Cybersecurity company CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) has felt the carnage; the stock has fallen nearly 40% from its peak. However, don't let fear freeze you in your tracks. This is a stock to buy the dip on; here is why it can help your portfolio in the short and long term.A long-term investor should celebrate when a business keeps getting stronger, but the share price keeps falling. The stock market can be pretty irrational in the short term. Simply put, Wall Street is scared now , and investors are selling. CrowdStrike has been no different; shares are down 40% from their high, and the stock's price-to-sales (P/S) ratio is near its lowest point outside of the COVID-19 market crash in 2020.