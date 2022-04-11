This Cybersecurity Stock Could Just Be Getting Started

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The concept of cybersecurity isn't all that new. Companies have been battling to keep data secure for decades. But as companies of all sizes collect increasing amounts of data for analysis that's vital to the businesses, IT leaders are increasingly investing in new, innovative solutions to keep this data secure. As corporations around the globe embrace remote work, the number of company-issued devices such as mobile phones, tablets, and laptops will increase. In the cybersecurity realm, these devices are referred to as endpoints. IT leaders now face increasing pressure to identify cloud-native security protocols over legacy, on-premise network protection due to the nature of remote work. Data security specialist CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity innovator specializing in this endpoint security and cloud-native applications. It also happens to be one of the dozens of tech stocks that have experienced heavy sell-offs in recent months due to a market-wide move toward value stocks. The company's prospects for growth haven't changed, despite the sell-off, and this may present an interesting investment opportunity at its current valuation. Continue reading