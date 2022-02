This Defense Contractor's for Sale. Here Are the Potential Buyers.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Defense contractor Mantech International (NASDAQ: MANT) has reportedly put up a "for sale" sign, with company co-founder George Pedersen said to be exploring options for his controlling stake.The deal talk surrounding Mantech should come as no surprise. Pedersen is 85 and has stepped away from the business in recent years, factors that had us thinking about a potential sale of the company a little over a year ago.Mantech, which is valued at about $3.1 billion, would make a tempting morsel for many defense titans. The company generates nearly half of its revenue from the intelligence community. That work tends to be renewed more easily than most government IT work, which makes it more valuable to would-be buyers.Continue reading