This Dirt-Cheap Dividend Stock Shines a Light on Its Hidden Upside Potential

Shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) have lost a third of their value this year. That has pushed the real estate investment trust (REIT) into deep value territory. The hospital owner trades around eight times its 2022 estimate for funds from operations (FFO), nearly 50% below the 15 times 2022 FFO of its healthcare REIT peers. Because shares are so cheap, it offers a high dividend yield that currently clocks in at 7.7%. One factor weighing its value is that the market isn't giving it any credit for its hospital operating company investment portfolio. That's leading the healthcare REIT to shine a light on this hidden value so investors can see its untapped upside potential.Medical Properties Trust typically acquires hospital properties in sale-leaseback transactions with the facility's operator. These purchases will also sometimes occur as part of a larger transaction where another entity will purchase the operating company (OpCo) while Medical Properties Trust buys the real estate.