06.10.2022 11:44:00
This Dirt-Cheap High-Yield Dow Jones Stock Is a Screaming Buy
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is home to 30 industry-leading companies, many of which pay dividends. Yet even the DJIA hasn't been immune to the market sell-off. In fact, it has joined the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite as the latest major index to fall into a bear market. Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW), formerly known as Dow Chemical, is one of the largest chemical companies in the world. The "Dow" in Dow chemical has nothing to do with the "Dow" in the DJIA. But to make matters more confusing, Dow is one of the 30 components in the DJIA.Dow currently has the lowest price-to-earnings ratio of any component at just 4.9. And it has the second-highest dividend yield (behind Verizon) at 6.3%. Here's why Dow is a dirt cheap high-yield dividend stock worth considering now.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
