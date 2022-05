This Dirt Cheap Nasdaq Growth Stock Is Set for Success

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ: HIMX) has been crushed by the stock market sell-off in 2022, with shares of the chipmaker down 40% so far this year.But the fabless semiconductor company's first-quarter results released on May 12 indicate that it may be a good idea to take advantage of the stock's pullback and buy shares. Himax has not only been delivering terrific growth quarter after quarter, but it is also on track to capitalize on several fast-growing technology trends, and it wasn't surprising to see shares of Himax surge 13% following its quarterly report. Let's take a closer look at Himax's latest results and see why it could turn out to be a terrific long-term bet.Himax delivered Q1 revenue of $412.8 million, a nice jump of 34% over the prior-year period. Its adjusted earnings shot up 81.5% year over year to $0.70 per share. Continue reading