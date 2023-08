This Dirt-Cheap Stock Could Be a Great Long-Term Investment

Many experts are very worried about the office real estate industry. Not only has the remote work trend led to an overall reduction in the need for office space, but many office buildings were financed at lofty valuations with low-interest debt, and a lot of it is coming due in the next couple of years. However, Empire State Realty Trust's (NYSE: ESRT) latest results show why it is a standout among its peers.*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of July 28, 2023. The video was published on July 29, 2023.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel