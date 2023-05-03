This Dirt-Cheap Stock Might Be About to Soar

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

I didn't think things could get much worse for insurance technology company Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) last year, but they've gotten much, much worse. Investors appear to have lost any confidence at all in this former market darling. But that seems curious to me, considering its popularity with customers and strong top-line growth.Still, while there are plenty of reasons to doubt the company at the moment, the tide might be about to turn. Here's why.Lemonade is the brainchild of a collaboration between technology veteran Dan Schreiber and serial entrepreneur Shai Winninger, who serve as co-chief executive officers of the company. The two created the business to offer modern, attractively priced, consumer-centric insurance services for a new generation of customers who they felt they could convince to actually love their insurance company. Continue reading