|
17.07.2022 17:30:00
This Disney-Owned Studio Is Raking in Cash -- And It's Just Getting Started
Former Disney (NYSE: DIS) CEO Bob Iger, who stepped down in 2020, was a visionary leader who expanded Disney's operations through several acquisitions. He spearheaded the purchase of animation studio Pixar in 2006 and Lucasfilm in 2012, both of which have added many moneymaking franchises to Disney's repertoire. But the premier studio he had the foresight to acquire was Marvel studios in 2009, and since then, it's become the highest-grossing film studio in the world. Here's what it's been doing for the company and why it's so great for the stock.Marvel creates comic-book superhero action films, and Disney takes that a step further with theme park add-ons and consumer products. Disney acquired Marvel for $4 billion in 2009, and Marvel has released 29 films in the 13 years that Disney has owned it. Marvel releases have grossed more than $26 billion since then, more than any other film studio.Marvel, or the Marvel cinematic universe (MCU), is important to Disney in several ways. The first, of course, is ticket sales. Marvel's first 2022 hit, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, was released in May and has been the second-highest-grossing film of 2022 so far, with nearly $1 billion in sales. Marvel has produced the three films with the highest-grossing domestic opening weekend sales since theaters reopened, which include Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Spider-Man: No Way Home (which was released by Sony Entertainment in a revenue-sharing arrangement with Disney), and Thor: Love and Thunder, which was released last week and has been in the No. 1 spot since. It's notable that all of these movies are parts of already existing franchises. Many of the studio's characters have been used to create more film hits, nearly no-brainer bets for the studio. When Disney bought it, it bought almost limitless potential for new films -- and more. It's been worth far more than the original purchase price.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Walt Disneymehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Walt Disneymehr Analysen
|12.05.22
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|10.02.22
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|14.05.21
|Walt Disney Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.05.21
|Walt Disney market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|19.04.21
|Walt Disney market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|12.05.22
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|10.02.22
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|14.05.21
|Walt Disney Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.05.21
|Walt Disney market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|19.04.21
|Walt Disney market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|12.05.22
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|10.02.22
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|14.05.21
|Walt Disney Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.11.20
|Walt Disney overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.08.20
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|14.05.21
|Walt Disney market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|19.04.21
|Walt Disney market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|12.02.21
|Walt Disney market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|13.10.20
|Walt Disney Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Walt Disney
|94,45
|3,17%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErholungskurs zum Wochenende: US-Börsen gehen stärker aus dem Handel -- ATX und DAX schließen höher -- Börsen Asiens letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am am Freitag fester. Auch dem DAX gelang ein freundlicher Handelstag. Die US-Börsen verbuchten vor dem Wochenende Gewinne. Die asiatischen Börsen liefen am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.