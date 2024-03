This Disruptive Company Dropped After Earnings but Could Be a Massive Winner for Patient Investors

Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) recently reported a widening loss in the fourth quarter due to the "dreadful" real estate market. However, some company initiatives are not fully reflected in the numbers yet, and an industry trend could be a major long-term catalyst.*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of March 5, 2024. The video was published on March 6, 2024.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel