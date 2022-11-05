This Dividend Aristocrat Is Hitting Records, but There Are Dark Clouds on the Horizon

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Nucor (NYSE: NUE) has achieved an impressive feat, reaching Dividend Aristocrat status. But that doesn't do justice to the streak of dividend increases it has amassed, which currently stands at 49 -- putting the company just one year away from becoming a Dividend King. And with the company expecting 2022 to be a record year, it looks like it has a good shot at getting to 50 years. That's the good news. The bad news is that the cyclical steel industry is already starting to show material signs of weakness.One of the most important things investors need to understand about the steel industry is that it is highly cyclical, moving up and down along with the macroeconomic environment. That makes the 49-year streak of dividend increases all the more impressive at Nucor, one of the domestic steel industry's largest and most diversified companies. You don't get to the doorstep of Dividend King status by accident, particularly when your core business cycles between ups and downs, often in dramatic fashion.