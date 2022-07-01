This Dividend Beast Trades at Less Than 8 Times Earnings

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

With the market now in bear territory, it's a good time to look for stocks trading at a discount, because over the long term you are likely to see good stocks recover relatively quickly and continue to appreciate. But no one knows if the market has bottomed yet or how much pain could be ahead for stocks in the near term, given the uncertainty in the market. That's why, if you can find stocks trading at a discount that also pay out good passive income, it's a win-win.Here's one stock that has quickly become a dividend beast and trades at less than eight times earnings.Long known as a company with volatile and inconsistent earnings, the investment banking giant Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) has raised its quarterly dividend a ton since 2019 and now boasts an attractive yield for dividend investors.Continue reading