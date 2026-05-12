Ultimate Holdings Group Aktie
WKN DE: A3D2JT / ISIN: US90401U1097
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12.05.2026 14:45:00
This Dividend ETF May Be the Ultimate Income Investment to Put in Your Portfolio Right Now
Finding just the right dividend investment can be challenging, as you want to have some good diversification, a solid yield, and you want to ensure your risk isn't all that high. Striking a good balance between yield and risk isn't easy, but there's one exchange-traded fund (ETF) that does an excellent job of that, and it's the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEMKT: SCHD). Here's why I think this is an investment that can be a suitable option for any dividend investor.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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