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WKN: 813516 / ISIN: US6311031081

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18.07.2026 14:23:00

This Dividend ETF Yields 3.2% and Is Beating the Nasdaq-100 This Year

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEMKT: SCHD) is having an exceptional year, despite being considered a more conservative fund compared to growth-focused funds. The fund has returned about 20% in 2026 as of this writing, ahead of the roughly 11% gain in the S&P 500. And it's ahead of the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100's roughly 17% return, too.That is not how this usually goes.The growth indexes have set the market's pace for most of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom, and income funds have been the thing investors held for stability. Yet here is a $95 billion portfolio of dividend payers trading at a 52-week high, yielding about 3.2%, and charging just 0.06% in annual expenses.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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