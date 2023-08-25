|
25.08.2023 11:12:00
This Dividend Giant Is Now Yielding 8.8%: Should You Buy Shares?
Dividends can be a ballast for your portfolio through the highs and lows of the market cycle. Buying quality stocks at a high dividend yield can provide your portfolio with a steady stream of income year after year, regardless of where the market is trading. Traditionally, buying a broad market index fund was an easy way to build up your dividend income. But today, the S&P 500 index only pays a measly dividend yield of approximately 1.5%, as corporations shifted their capital returns strategy to share repurchases over the last few decades. That means investors looking for strong dividend income need to search for the few individual stocks still left with dividend yields well in excess of the broad market.
