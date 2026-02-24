Pfizer Aktie
WKN: 852009 / ISIN: US7170811035
|
24.02.2026 15:30:00
This Dividend Giant Pfizer Could Turn a Boring Healthcare Allocation Into Serious Income
Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) is one of the world's largest and most respected pharmaceutical companies. That is an important backdrop for dividend investors to consider as they look at the stock's lofty 6.4% dividend yield. For reference, the average pharma stock has a yield of just 1.7%. There's a reason to buy Pfizer beyond the yield.If you buy Pfizer and collect that 6.4% dividend yield, you are roughly two-thirds of the way toward the 10% return that most investors expect from stocks over time. If you reinvest the dividends, you are effectively buying more shares while the stock is unloved. If the stock bounces back, you'll be leveraged to the upside.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
