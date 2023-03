This Dividend Growth Stock Could Be Worth Your Attention

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The name of the game as a dividend growth investor is to pick quality businesses with strong brands. This often leads to growing profits over time, which can also support healthy dividend growth.The largest pizza franchise in the world, Domino's Pizza (NYSE: DPZ), is arguably a business that fits this profile. It just rewarded shareholders with a 10% raise in its quarterly dividend per share to $1.21 last month. Here are three reasons it could be worth a look for dividend growth investors.Domino's is the world's most dominant pizza chain -- it isn't even close. The company's nearly 20,000 stores in more than 90 markets serve over a million customers each day. The next biggest competitor, Papa John's (NASDAQ: PZZA), only has 5,000 locations in 45 countries. This explains how Domino's $11.1 billion market capitalization nearly quadruples Papa John's $2.9 billion market cap.