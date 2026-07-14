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14.07.2026 09:41:00
This Dividend King Has Raised Its Payout for More Than 60 Straight Years. But Is the Stock Still a Buy?
All too often, dividend stories start with a beaten-down stock and a nervous question about whether the payout can survive. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is the opposite case. The healthcare giant raised its dividend for the 64th year in a row, and the payout looks about as secure as any in the market. The complication is the stock: shares have climbed more than 60% over the past year and trade within a few percent of an all-time high, closing near $257 as of this writing.So the question worth asking isn't whether the dividend is safe. It is probably about as safe as dividend stocks get. Instead, the question is whether the stock is still worth buying after a run like that.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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