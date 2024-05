This Dividend King Is Executing Well, But Things Are Getting Harder. Time to Buy the Stock Anyway?

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) performed very strongly through the inflation spike that occurred following coronavirus pandemic disruptions to supply chains, heated inflation, and rising interest rates. But the stock is trading within 5% of its all-time highs. That said, the company's performance has been weakening. Is it worth buying the stock?The first thing to know about Procter & Gamble is that it is a consumer staples behemoth, with a roughly $380 billion market cap. The company's products tend to reside at the high end of the market and it works hard to justify that positioning by using research and development to ensure its products offer tangible benefits. Not only does the company's size allow it to spend heavily on R&D, but it can also support its brands with marketing attention and a strong distribution network.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel