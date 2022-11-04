|
This Dividend King Is Getting Hammered. Time to Buy?
Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is finding it difficult to construct a turnaround in the current market environment. With inflation still rampant and supply chains still snarled, the tool company is having problems building up any momentum and was forced to cut its full-year outlook once again.With fears of an official recession still hanging heavy over the market and weighing down important industries like housing and construction, Wall Street feels the weakness in Stanley's stock might not be over yet. Investors, though, may want to take a closer look to see if this is actually a good time to buy its stock.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
