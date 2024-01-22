|
22.01.2024 11:53:00
This Dividend King Soared 18.9% in 2023. Is There More Room to Run in 2024?
Dividend Kings are companies that have paid and raised their dividends for at least 50 years, a testament to consistent performance and growing earnings.Many Dividend Kings are slow and stodgy industry-leading businesses in stable sectors like consumer staples, utilities, or healthcare. Then there's Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW), commonly referred to as ITW.ITW's business segments each have their fair share of volatility. The company is an industrial conglomerate with a diverse portfolio across different industries, including automotive, food equipment, test and measurement, electronics, welding, polymers and fluids, construction products, and specialty products. But unlike other conglomerates, like Honeywell or 3M, that have underperformed the market, ITW has outperformed the market over the last five years, producing a 119.4% total return (including dividends) compared to 100.6% for the S&P 500. ITW stock gained 18.9% last year, below the S&P 500's 24.2% gain but still a solid performance.
