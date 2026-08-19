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19.08.2026 16:00:00
This Dividend King That Yields More Than 4 Times the S&P 500 Is a Buy This Month. Here's Why.
Do you need a stock with a strong dividend yield but also one that offers dividend growth you can count on? Names that check off both boxes aren't exactly abundant; you often only get one or the other.There's one of these relatively rare stocks worth stepping into this month. Having rightly earned the title of Dividend King, it has a track record of 54 consecutive years of annual dividend growth and an incredible forward-looking yield of 4.2% that's four times bigger than the S&P 500's current yield.That name is beverage behemoth PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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