|
05.05.2024 20:02:00
This Dividend King Thinks 2024 Will Be Better Than Expected. Is It a Buy?
Over the past five decades, S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) has steadily raised its dividend payout, proving to be a reliable dividend stock you can count on. The company enjoys a robust business model and economic moat that provide it with a steady stream of cash flow. The past few years have been challenging for the business, but 2024 looks like it's shaping up to be a rebound year. Is now the time to buy S&P Global?When companies borrow money from the public, it's important for prospective investors to understand the company's health, whether it will be able to repay its debts, and the risks associated with investing in that debt. Corporate credit rating agencies, like S&P Global, assess the creditworthiness of bonds from corporations, governments, or other instruments to help investors manage their risks.Making it in the credit rating business is not easy. For one, there are regulatory hurdles that companies must overcome that make barriers to entry quite high. Not only that, but it takes a significant time to build a reputation and gain investors' trust.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
