This Dividend King Yielding 4X the S&P 500 Looks Like a Buy Right Now

If you feel like growth and technology stocks always get all the attention, you'd be wrong. In reality, it's really been closer to a decade. But investors can be forgiven for feeling as though it's been an eternity. And to be fair to these sectors, they have proven worthy of attention, with many growth and tech stocks delivering jaw-dropping long-term returns.

All that hype, however, has caused even some of the largest consumer staples companies by market cap to go overlooked. Even worse, stocks like PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) aren't flying under the radar, but are getting added attention for all the wrong reasons. In PepsiCo's case, that's meant the beverage giant returned a measly 3.3% over the past five years compared to the S&P 500, which gained 84.2%. In 2026, things didn't get any easier for this consumer staples stock. Year-to-date, it's trading down 2.1% while the S&P 500 is up 12.2%.

But there are glimmers of hope that suggest Pepsi can get back to rewarding long-term equity income investors.

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