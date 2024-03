This Dividend King's Yield Has Never Been This High. Time to Buy the Stock?

Dividend stocks with high yields are often a red flag. When investors don't trust the dividend, the share price falls, and the yield rises abnormally high. A company that consistently raises its dividend is a green flag. Increasing dividends signal management's confidence in the business.So, what happens when a Dividend King, a stock with 50 or more years of consecutive dividend growth, trades at its highest-ever dividend yield? That's where Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL) finds itself today.The question is whether Hormel's yield is an opportunity or a trap.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel