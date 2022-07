This Dividend Stock Could Be a No-Brainer Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

This year has been one for the history books. Inflation is the highest in 40 years, and stocks got off to their worst first half in over 50 years. The Federal Reserve is raising interest rates to fight inflation, which has many experts concerned that a recession could be on the horizon.During times like this, it's best to invest in companies with solid businesses that generate good cash flows and can do well even if the economy slows. Here's one firm that has weathered several economic storms over decades, only to come out stronger on the other side.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading