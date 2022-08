This Dividend Stock Could Be a Superb Wealth Compounder

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There is a common expression in the investing community that winners keep on winning. In other words, stocks that have outperformed the market in the past are likely to continue doing so.Health insurer Elevance Health (NYSE: ELV), formerly known as Anthem, has certainly been a huge winner in the past 10 years. A $10,000 investment made in the stock a decade ago would now be worth nearly $84,000, which is good enough for a 23.7% compound annual growth rate. And it looks like Elevance is poised to remain a winner. Here's why. Late last month, Elevance Health reported its financial results for the second quarter, ended June 30. Once again, the company exceeded analysts' forecasts. Elevance generated $38.5 billion in operating revenue in Q2, which was 15.6% higher than the year-ago quarter. This came in slightly above the average analyst prediction of $38.1 billion. That was the seventh out of the past 10 quarters that Elevance managed to exceed analysts' estimates.Continue reading