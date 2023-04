This Dividend Stock Has an Enormous War Chest to Hunt for Real Estate Bargains

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Over the last several months, there has been a lot of discussion about money flowing out of Blackstone's (NYSE: BX) real estate funds. The leading alternative asset manager has had to repeatedly cap redemptions at its non-traded REIT Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust (BREIT). However, while money has been flowing out of that investment vehicle, it has been flowing into other real estate funds.As a result, Blackstone has amassed a large amount of capital to deploy on new investments as opportunities arise. Given the recent deterioration of real estate and credit market conditions, Blackstone believes the investment environment is growing compelling. As the company puts its capital to work on deals, it'll boost its fee-related earnings and performance revenues, giving it more money to pay dividends. Blackstone recently closed its latest global real estate fund, Blackstone Real Estate Partners X (BREP X). It had $30.4 billion of total capital commitments. That's the largest real estate or private equity drawdown fund ever raised. To put the size of the fund into context, BREP's previous global opportunistic fund had about $21.6 billion of commitments. It has now raised slightly more than $100 billion across all 10 global real estate funds. Continue reading