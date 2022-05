This Dividend Stock Has Been Increasing Its Payouts for 75 Straight Periods

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) recently announced it was raising its payouts for a 60th straight year. That's an impressive streak for the Dividend King; to join that club, a stock needs to hit 50 years of dividend increases.Stocks that increase their dividend payments consistently are a rarity in the stock market. Ones that do so for decades are even more uncommon. What's also rare is a stock that boosts its payouts every quarter. That's what Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ: HCSG) has been doing. And its streak is incredibly impressive, now sitting at 75 straight rate hikes.But does that necessarily make it a good investment now. Let's take a closer look.Continue reading