10.01.2023 13:30:00
This Dividend Stock Hasn't Been This Cheap in 5 Years: Is It Time to Buy in the Bear Market?
Today's bear market has created tremendous buying opportunities, with loads of stocks down 50% or more since last year. For example, real estate investment trust (REIT) Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR) hasn't been this cheap in five years. The company owns and leases over 300 high-quality data center facilities in 26 countries around the world.Considering the long-term need for data center facilities and Digital Realty Trust's position as a leading provider, is now the time to buy this top-tier stock? Let's take a closer look and see.To determine if Digital Realty Trust is a worthwhile investment at today's five-year low, we have to look at the future of the data center industry. Data centers provide an integral service in our world today by helping store, aggregate, and distribute data safely. Everything that operates online -- virtual meetings, cloud-based services or apps, browsing the internet on your mobile phone, social media accounts, streaming services, medical and legal records, online schooling, and countless other things -- relies on the services of data center facilities.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Jetzt informieren!
Jetzt informieren!