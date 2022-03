This Dividend Stock Is a Safe Bet Regardless of Market Conditions

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Given the struggles of International Business Machines' (NYSE: IBM) stock over the last decade, the company may have become an afterthought in the minds of many investors.However, a move into the cloud industry and a spinoff of a low-growth business seems to have improved revenue growth. Moreover, it maintained annual dividend increases in more challenging times, taking the percentage yield of the payout higher over time. This rising dividend, along with a decisive strategic shift, could make IBM an excellent choice for dividend investors regardless of the market.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading