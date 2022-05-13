Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
13.05.2022 16:21:00
This Dividend Stock Is a Safe Bet Regardless of Market Conditions
It's been a rough market of late. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) is down 17% from its January high, and given still-rampant inflation, it could easily continue falling. Not even the average dividend stock is proving to be a safe haven, as the specter of rising interest rates works to drive dividend yields higher by pushing dividend stock prices lower. Never mind the sort of difficulties that higher costs can create in terms of those dividends' affordability.There's a noteworthy exception to this headwind, however, that's paying a pretty good yield. Take a look at The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) if you're on the hunt for a safe dividend-paying name in the midst of this market-wide carnage. It's got staying power, and has proven it by resisting the broad bearish tide.If you're not familiar with it, Southern Company is a utility stock. The organization provides electricity (and natural gas) to 9 million people, mostly in the southern portion of the United States. It's been around for a long, long time, adding companies to its portfolio along the way to evolve into an operation generating annual revenue on the order of $23 billion.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen deutlich höher -- ATX und DAX gehen höher ins Wochenende -- Asiatische Indizes beenden Handel mit klarem Plus
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt beendeten die Handelswoche deutlich höher. Auch die amerikanischen Börsen zeigten nach oben. Die Börsen in Fernost notierten zum Wochenausklang stark.