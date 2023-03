This Dividend Stock Is a Safe Bet Regardless of Market Conditions

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It hasn't been the best few years for AT&T (NYSE: T), with the stock down close to 30% over the past five years, but brighter days seem to be ahead. After what can only be explained as an all-but-failed attempt at entering the media and entertainment industry, AT&T finally spun off its WarnerMedia business last year. And investors seem pleased, with the stock up over 9% in the past 12 months.The $43 billion spinoff caused AT&T to slice its dividend in half, yet it's still one of the better dividend values at $1.11 per share. With a trailing dividend yield -- the average dividend yield over the past 12 months -- of over 5.7%, there's little to dislike about it.Continue reading