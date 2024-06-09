|
09.06.2024 11:23:00
This Dividend Stock Is Carl Icahn's Biggest Bet. Should You Buy It?
Carl Icahn is one of the most famous activist investors on Wall Street. He's known for investing in companies with the goal of unlocking value for himself and other shareholders. Today he owns around 15% of Southwest Gas (NYSE: SWX) via his Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ: IEP) investment vehicle. Should you invest in Southwest Gas, too? It depends.Icahn Enterprises owns or effectively owns some companies, meaning it has total control of the entities. An example of this is CVR Energy (NYSE: CVI), which the company treats as an operating subsidiary because it owns a controlling stake (66% of the shares) in the still publicly traded company. But it has also invested in a portfolio of five stocks, in which it owns only part of the public companies. The investment in which it has the largest ownership stake is Southwest Gas, at a bit over 15%. The other holdings are IFF, American Electric Power, Bausch Health, and Illumina. None of the other positions it has crosses the 10% threshold, with three of the four under 2%.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen letztlich etwas schwächer -- ATX & DAX gehen mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Freitag schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegte sich ebenso in der Verlustzone. Im Wall Street-Handel zeigte sich am Freitag eine schwächere Tendenz. An den Börsen in Asien waren zum Wochenende unterschiedliche Vorzeichen zu beobachten.