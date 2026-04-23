Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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23.04.2026 05:51:00
This Dividend Stock Is Getting Crushed. But With Its Dividend Yield Crossing 2.4%, Is It Time to Buy?
Shares of rural lifestyle retailer Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO) got hammered after the company reported first-quarter results this week.The market's reaction was understandable. Revenue rose just 3.6% year over year to $3.59 billion, comparable store sales increased just 0.5%, and earnings per share fell to $0.31 from $0.34 in the year-ago quarter. What weighed on the quarter? Management said its companion animal product category dragged comparable sales by more than 100 basis points.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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