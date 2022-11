This Dividend Stock Is Pouncing on a "Once-in-a-Generation" Opportunity

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP) believes the global energy transition from fossil fuels to cleaner-energy sources represents a once-in-a-generation investment opportunity. That's leading the company to take significant steps toward capitalizing on it. Brookfield raised a $15 billion investment fund dedicated to that pursuit. The company recently found another compelling opportunity to put that capital to work. It's teaming up with MidOcean Energy and other institutional partners in a bid to acquire Origin Energy (ASX: ORG) for 18.4 billion Australian dollars ($11.8 billion). Here's why it sees Origin as a great fit for that strategy. Brookfield and MidOcean Energy, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) company formed by leading global private-equity firm EIG, have offered to acquire Origin Energy in an all-cash deal. Brookfield and its institutional partners would purchase Origin's energy markets business, a leading integrated generation and retail company in Australia. Meanwhile, MidOcean Energy would buy Origin's integrated gas business, which includes its 27.5% stake in Australia Pacific LNG. Continue reading