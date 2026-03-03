Time Aktie
This Dividend Stock Just Raised Its Payout By 16%. Time to Buy Shares?
Credit card specialist American Express (NYSE: AXP) just raised its quarterly dividend by 16% to $0.95 per share, highlighting its appeal as a dividend stock. With this dividend increase, the stock now has a dividend yield of 1.2% -- not bad for a company with strong earnings momentum and potential for robust dividend growth for years to come.And this increase comes at a time when the stock is under pressure. Shares are down about 17% year to date.With the stock falling even as its dividend is hiked by a double-digit rate and the underlying business continues to grow at an impressive clip, is this a good time to buy American Express shares?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
