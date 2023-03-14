This Dividend Stock Will Rise by 20%, Per Wall Street. Here's Why You Should Sell It.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ: SBRA) is slated to grow by quite a bit, for a real estate business at least. The average of the estimates made by Wall Street analysts suggests that Sabra's stock price will climb by around 20% over the year from its current level of around $11.27 to reach roughly $13.58.But that doesn't mean you should buy the stock. In fact, there are a few compelling reasons why you should avoid it or dump your shares if you're a holder. Here's why. As its name implies, Sabra is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that buys and rents out healthcare properties like behavioral health clinics, skilled nursing facilities, and even senior housing using sale-leaseback transactions, among other types of deals. 58% of its portfolio is concentrated in the skilled nursing care niche, and all of its 264 leases in the segment are triple-net, which means that tenants are responsible for all of the costs associated with operating and maintaining their facilities.Continue reading