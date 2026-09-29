Nasdaq Aktie
WKN: 813516 / ISIN: US6311031081
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29.09.2026 18:45:00
This Dividend Stock Yielding More Than 4x the Nasdaq-100 Looks Like a Buy Right Now
Spend enough time studying index inclusion rules, and investors will learn that one requirement for entry into the S&P 500 is that the company be based in the U.S. That's not the case with the Nasdaq-100 index, which allows foreign companies to be included.
Granted, the smattering of ex-U.S. companies in the Nasdaq-100 is small. Just 3% of the index's weight, but there are some interesting names among that group, including some for dividend investors. Enter Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ: CCEP).
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|Nasdaq Inc
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